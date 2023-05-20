Bilibili Gaming topple T1, face JD Gaming in grand final of MSI

Bilibili Gaming recorded a 3-1 victory over T1 on Saturday to set up a rematch versus JD Gaming in the grand final of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.
Bilibili Gaming posted a 44-minute win on blue and a 28-minute victory on red to get off to a fast start. T1 countered with a triumph in third map on blue before Bilibili Gaming responded with a win in the following map to end the match.
3:1!!!
LPL??#BLGWIN #MSI2023 pic.twitter.com/sk16DPuBKP
— Bilibili Gaming (@BilibiliGaming) May 20, 2023
Bilibili Gaming will look to exact revenge against JD Gaming, who breezed to a 3-0 sweep in the teams’ previous encounter in the upper-bracket semifinals. JD Gaming followed up a 25-minute win on blue with 40- and 38-minute victories on red in that match.
All matches in the $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational are best-of-five.
Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:
1st: $50,000
2nd: $37,500
3rd: $30,000 — T1
4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports
5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9
7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians
9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon
10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD
12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe
–Field Level Media