Bilibili Gaming topple T1, face JD Gaming in grand final of MSI

Bilibili Gaming recorded a 3-1 victory over T1 on Saturday to set up a rematch versus JD Gaming in the grand final of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili Gaming posted a 44-minute win on blue and a 28-minute victory on red to get off to a fast start. T1 countered with a triumph in third map on blue before Bilibili Gaming responded with a win in the following map to end the match.

Bilibili Gaming will look to exact revenge against JD Gaming, who breezed to a 3-0 sweep in the teams’ previous encounter in the upper-bracket semifinals. JD Gaming followed up a 25-minute win on blue with 40- and 38-minute victories on red in that match.

All matches in the $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $37,500

3rd: $30,000 — T1

4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports

5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9

7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians

9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon

10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD

12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

