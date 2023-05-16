Bilibili Gaming advance at Mid-Season Invitational

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bilibili Gaming defeated G2 Esports on Tuesday to remain alive in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili fell to the lower bracket on Sunday after being swept by JD Gaming, but rebounded against G2. Bilibili, playing exclusively on red, opened with a 30-minute win, then split a pair of 37-minute contests with G2. Bilibili captured the fourth game in 30 minutes to clinch the match.

G2 was eliminated and finished in fifth-sixth place, taking home $20,000.

Next up for Bilibili Gaming will be a meeting Friday in the lower-bracket semifinal against the winner of the match between Gen.G Esports and Cloud9, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational’s bracket stage runs through Sunday with a top prize of $50,000. That stage is contested in a double-elimination format. All matches are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $37,500

3rd: $30,000

4th: $25,000

5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, TBD

7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians

9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon

10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD

12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

–Field Level Media