BIG’s Krimbo returns for BLAST Premier Spring Final

Karim “Krimbo” Moussa tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will rejoin the rest of his teammates on BIG’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring Final in Lisbon, Portugal.

Unfortunately for the all-German club, coach Fatih “gob b” Dayik tested positive for the virus earlier on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Nils “k1to” Gruhne.

Krimbo, 19, missed his team’s last two matches at the Pinnacle Cup Championship. He was replaced by “k1to” for BIG, who finished in third place.

BIG’s roster consists of Germans Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz, Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch, Florian “syrsoN” Rische, Josef “faveN” Baumann and Krimbo.

