BIG turn to s1n to replace faveN at Europe RMR

BIG’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team will turn to academy rifler Elias “s1n” Stein to replace starter Josef “faveN” Baumann for the upcoming Europe Regional Major Ranking.

Per the German squad, the 22-year-old faveN is addressing “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”

“I will fill BIG shoes, let’s give it everything and we will qualify together!” s1n wrote Thursday on Twitter. “So hyped to play this tournament.”

Stepping up on the main roster is nothing new for the 20-year-old s1n, who helped the team earn second-place honors at Fragadelphia 17 and third-place laurels in WePlay Academy League Season 5.

–Field Level Media