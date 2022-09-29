BIG turn to s1n to replace faveN at Europe RMR

BIG’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team will turn to academy rifler Elias “s1n” Stein to replace starter Josef “faveN” Baumann for the upcoming Europe Regional Major Ranking.
Per the German squad, the 22-year-old faveN is addressing “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”
Update: due to a medical situation that requires him to rest at home, we will be playing the RMR with @s1nCS instead of @favenCS. ??
Please give a warm welcome to Elias, and wish Josef a fast recovery! #GOBIG pic.twitter.com/ZhxepecygF
— BIG (@BIGCLANgg) September 29, 2022
“I will fill BIG shoes, let’s give it everything and we will qualify together!” s1n wrote Thursday on Twitter. “So hyped to play this tournament.”
Gute Besserung @favenCS ??
I will fill BIG shoes, let‘s give it everything and we will qualify together! So hyped to play this tournament. LFG!!! ????#GOBIG https://t.co/Q30D3ZElh4
— s1n (@s1nCS) September 29, 2022
Stepping up on the main roster is nothing new for the 20-year-old s1n, who helped the team earn second-place honors at Fragadelphia 17 and third-place laurels in WePlay Academy League Season 5.
–Field Level Media