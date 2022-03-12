Big Ten Tournament: 2021-22 details, FAQs and more

If you’re curious about finding out more about the 2021-22 Big Ten tournament, you’ve come to the right place.

What channel is the Big 10 tournament on?

The Big Ten tournament will take place on the Big Ten Network this year, which is the same channel fans have become familiar with over the years when searching for all the most important Big Ten college basketball action. However, the semifinal and championship games will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

When and where is the Big Ten tournament this year?

The Big Ten tournament is taking place right now. It began on March 9 and runs to Sunday, March 13. The games are being played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The championship game starts at 3:30 PM ET and can be seen on CBS

Will Johnny Davis play in the Big Ten basketball tournament?

Yes. Sophomore Wisconsin basketball star guard Johnny Davis will be prominently featured throughout the Big Ten basketball tournament, as well as several other stars.

Which teams are featured in the Big Ten tournament?

Well, it’s all 14 of the Big Ten teams. Here they are, in order of their Big Ten tournament seed standing.

(1) Illinois

(2) Wisconsin

(3) Purdue

(4) Rutgers

(5) Iowa

(6) Ohio State

(7) Michigan State

(8) Michigan

(9) Indiana

(10) Maryland

(11) Penn State

(12) Northwestern

(13) Nebraska

(14) Minnesota

