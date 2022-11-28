Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K over tunnel incident

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended Spartans cornerback Kahry Crump an additional eight games over the tunnel brawl in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Oct. 29.

The conference also reprimanded host Michigan for its game management policy.

The $100,000 fine is the largest ever doled out by the conference.

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Seven Michigan State players were charged with crimes last week. Crump was charged with one count of felonious assault, stemming from video showing him hitting Michigan defensive back Gemon Green in the head with a helmet during the incident.

Crump will miss the first eight games of the 2023 season in addition to the four games he was suspended this season.

Michigan State defensive end Jacoby Windmon was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery. Five players were charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. They are linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young.

The Big Ten said Monday that the four-game suspensions of those six were sufficient and they were immediately reinstated to the team.

Spartans cornerback Malcolm Jones also was suspended three games but he was not charged criminally. He was reinstated last week.

“We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker said in a statement.

Michigan was also cited for not meeting safety standards.

“The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.”

