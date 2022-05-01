BIG tab gob b as new head coach

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

BIG named Fatih “gob b” Dayik as the head coach of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Sunday.

The 34-year-old German, one of the founding members of BIG, returned from the organization’s Valorant team to help in the Regional Major Rankings tournament, replacing Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn.

The Gobfather is back. ?? Please welcome home @gobelante as he returns to Counter-Strike as our new head coach! ???? ?? https://t.co/wvuzyEl14J pic.twitter.com/oMdBaUmyAf — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) May 1, 2022

“It’s time to follow my heart and return to the game that made me the person I am today,” gob b said about his return from Valorant. “I’m not the guy who only tried things: if I commit I am doing it at 100 percent. I am looking forward to working with the team and to have my first appearance behind them at the PGL Antwerp Major!”

BIG’s roster consists of Germans Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz, Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch, Florian “syrsoN” Rische, Josef “faveN” Baumann and Karim “Krimbo” Moussa.

–Field Level Media