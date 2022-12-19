Big-spending Rangers, Phillies to open 2023 Sunday Night Baseball

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will open ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball season on April 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams have made significant offseason moves in free agency, with the Phillies signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The Rangers added two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal, a year after signing infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to nine-figure contracts.

ESPN unveiled its April Sunday-night slate on Monday.

Also being showcased in the standalone games are the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on April 9, the Rangers at Houston Astros on April 16, the New York Mets at San Francisco Giants on April 23, and the Phillies hosting the World Series champion Astros on April 30.

