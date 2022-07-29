BIG sign tabseN and gob b to 5-year contracts

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

BIG signed captain Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz and head coach Fatih “gob b” Dayik to five-year contracts.

The German Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team announced the transactions Friday on social media.

“After being with BIG as founders and shareholders for more than five years, we have set the course for the next five years,” BIG CEO Daniel Finkler said in a statement. “I’m very pleased to announce that we have renewed the contracts with tabseN and gob b until 2027.”

The 27-year-old tabseN and 35-year-old gob b originally joined BIG in 2017.

The rest of the current All-German lineup includes Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch, Florian “syrsoN” Rische, Josef “faveN” Baumann and Karim “Krimbo” Moussa.

