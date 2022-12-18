Big second half carries Boise State past North Texas in Frisco Bowl

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for a career-high 178 yards and the eventual game-winning touchdown Saturday night as Boise State exploded for 29 points in the second half for a 35-32 Frisco Bowl win over North Texas in Frisco, Texas.

Jeanty’s 1-yard scoring plunge with 12:05 left in the game gave the Broncos (10-4) a 35-24 lead. The Mean Green (7-7) pulled within three points at the 8:17 mark on Ikaika Ragsdale’s 5-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.

North Texas had a final chance to tie or win the game when it got possession at its 15 with 1:20 left and no timeouts. But Austin Aune’s fourth-down pass from his 16 with 52 seconds left fell incomplete, securing the outcome.

Aune completed 17 of 32 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green finished with 256 total yards, hitting 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 119 yards and two scores on 12 carries.

Green gave the Broncos the lead for good with a 19-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left in the third quarter. It capped a period where the teams combined for 36 points after scoring only 16 points in the first half.

Playing under interim coach Phil Bennett after Seth Littrell was fired on Dec. 4, North Texas’ defense held up well in the first half, neutralizing Boise State’s running game and limiting the Broncos to 24- and 37-yard field goals from Jonah Dalmas.

Meanwhile, the Mean Green did just enough on offense to earn a 10-6 lead at halftime. They ate up 5 1/2 minutes on the game’s opening drive, going 60 yards to set up a 27-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney.

North Texas took advantage of a short field for the half’s only touchdown, driving 65 yards and scoring on Ragsdale’s 1-yard run with 7:38 remaining in the second quarter.

The Mean Green earned a 195-133 advantage in total offense in the half, allowing just two third-down conversions by Boise State in seven tries.

