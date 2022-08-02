BIG part ways with rifler gade

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

BIG terminated the contract of rifler Nicklas “gade” Gade, the German organization announced Tuesday.

Per BIG, the move was mutual involving the 27-year-old from Denmark.

“We have mutually agreed with gade to terminate his player contract so he can freely pursue new opportunities,” BIG wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything Nicklas, and best of luck in your next chapter!”

gade has been sidelined since December after being replaced by former Sprout rifler Josef “faveN” Baumann.

BIG signed gade after his previous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, HYENAS, disbanded in July.

