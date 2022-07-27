Big Papi seed: David Ortiz partners with cannabis company

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Newly inducted Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz is partnering with a cannabis company to release a new line of products.

Rev Brands, a cannabis company based out of Fitchburg, Mass., announced Wednesday that it was teaming up with the former Red Sox slugger to release “Papi Cannabis.” The line of products will be available at Rev Clinics and other dispensaries associated with Rev Brands across the state of Massachusetts.

“Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball,” Ortiz said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.”

The new line currently features “Sweet Sluggers,” which are pre-rolled blunts that are sold individually or in a three-pack. More products are expected to be released soon.

Ortiz, 46, entered the Hall of Fame on Sunday after playing 20 major league seasons, 14 of them the Red Sox. In 2,408 career games, he hit .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs. He was a three-time World Series champion and 10-time All-Star.

