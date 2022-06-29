BIG, FaZe Clan advance to grand final at Roobet Cup

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

BIG swept Cloud9 on Wednesday to advance to the grand final at the Roobet Cup.

Group A champion BIG dispatched Cloud9 after posting a 16-9 win on Dust II and a 16-12 victory on Inferno. They will face fellow Group A representative FaZe Clan, who punched their ticket with a 2-1 triumph over Astralis.

Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch had 47 kills and fellow German Florian “syrsoN” Rische recorded a plus-23 kills-to-death differential for BIG.

Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov paced Cloud9 in both kills (40) and kills-to-death differential (plus-5).

FaZe Clan overcame a 16-13 setback on Overpass to notch a 16-11 win on Mirage and 16-7 victory on Dust II.

Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants had 64 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential for FaZe Clan.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer paced the all-Danish Astralis roster in both kills (58) and kills-to-death differential (plus-13).

The top two teams from each group of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three.

Roobet Cup prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $50,000 — TBD

3-4. $15,000 — Cloud9, Astralis

5-8. $5,000 — Eternal Fire, 9z Team, ENCE, forZe

9-12. no money — OG, Complexity Gaming, MOUZ, FURIA Esports

13-16. no money — Entropiq, Movistar Riders, Imperial Esports, Outsiders

–Field Level Media