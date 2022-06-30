BIG edges FaZe Clan to win Roobet Cup

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

BIG beat FaZe Clan in overtime on the decisive third map to win the grand final of the Roobet Cup on Thursday.

BIG went undefeated in the tournament, emerging as the winners of Group A and battling through the Playoff stage to win the $150,000 grand prize.

After beating FaZe 16-13 on Dust II to open the match, FaZe tied it up with a narrow 16-14 victory on Nuke.

The teams went to Mirage for the final map. BIG scored seven straight points to take a 15-12 lead, one point away from victory. But FaZe scored three straight to force overtime, where BIG eked ahead for the victory.

Florian “syrsoN” Rische starred for BIG’s all-German squad. He posted 85 kills with a whopping plus-30 kills-to-deaths differential. Nils “k1to” Gruhne added 69 kills and a plus-8 K-D.

FaZe, which advanced into the playoffs after losing to BIG during Group A action, settled for the $50,000 second prize. Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken of Canada led them with 79 kills and a plus-20.

The top two teams from each group of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches were best-of-three.

Roobet Cup prize pool:

1. $150,000 — BIG

2. $50,000 — FaZe Clan

3-4. $15,000 — Cloud9, Astralis

5-8. $5,000 — Eternal Fire, 9z Team, ENCE, forZe

9-12. no money — OG, Complexity Gaming, MOUZ, FURIA Esports

13-16. no money — Entropiq, Movistar Riders, Imperial Esports, Outsiders

