Published June 27, 2022

BIG, Cloud9 endure 3-map wins to make semis at Roobet Cup

Favorites BIG and Cloud9 each won close quarterfinal battles on Monday, becoming the first two teams to claim semifinal berths at the Roobet Cup.

Group B winner Cloud9, which went 2-0 and posted an event-best plus-30 scoring differential in the group stage, advanced by the thinnest of margins in a 2-1 nail-biter over 9z Team. BIG, the Group A champion at 2-0, also needed three maps to take out Eternal Fire 2-1.

Monday’s results paved the way for a head-to-head semifinal clash on Wednesday between BIG and Cloud9.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs, where matches are best-of-three. The winner of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will earn $150,000, with the grand final scheduled for Thursday.

After smooth sailing through the group stage, Cloud9 found themselves trailing 11-6 in the opening map on Mirage before rallying for a 16-13 win. 9z Team responded by handing Cloud9 their first map loss of the event, a 16-10 decision on Dust II, to tie the match. The decisive map went down to the wire, with Cloud9 pulling out a 16-14 triumph on Overpass.

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia led Cloud9 with 61 kills and a plus-17 kills-deaths differential. 9z Team was carried by Uruguay’s Maximiliano “max” Gonzalez, who recorded a match-high 64 kills along with a plus-12 K/D differential.

BIG also fell behind early in their clash with Eternal Fire, trailing 7-4 early before rattling off 12 of the final 15 points on their first map to win 16-10 on Overpass. BIG then built a seemingly insurmountable 12-1 lead on Dust II, but Eternal Fire roared back for a stunning 19-16 overtime thriller. With the match at 1-1, BIG corrected course with a 16-7 clincher on Nuke for the victory.

Florian “syrsoN” Rische led BIG’s all-German lineup with 69 kills and a plus-18 K/D ratio. For Eternal Fire, Bugra “Calyx” Arkin topped the all-Turkish unit with 64 kills and a plus-13 K/D differential.

Two quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Tuesday:
–ENCE vs. FaZe Clan
–forZe vs. Astralis

Roobet Cup prize pool:
1. $150,000 — TBD
2. $50,000 — TBD
3-4. $15,000 — TBD
5-8. $5,000 — Eternal Fire, 9z Team, TBD, TBD
9-12. no money — OG, Complexity Gaming, MOUZ, FURIA Esports
13-16. no money — Entropiq, Movistar Riders, Imperial Esports, Outsiders

–Field Level Media

