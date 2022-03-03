Betting on USFL approved in 15 states

USFL logo

The USFL announced that 15 states have approved betting on the upstart spring league.

The list of states that have authorized licensed sports wagering on the USFL includes Iowa, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

They join states that don’t require state regulatory approval of new leagues: Connecticut, Delaware, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“The new USFL will be an innovator in how fans watch and root for the teams they love, and we believe that the availability of legal sports wagering is another way fans can deepen their engagement with our games,” said USFL executive vice president of business operations Edward Hartman. “We look forward to our fans being able to bet responsibly on USFL games in every state where sports wagering is legal.”

The USFL’s season will begin on April 16 with the New Jersey Generals playing the Birmingham Stallions.

All regular-season games for the eight-team league will be played at either Birmingham’s Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The playoffs will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

NBC is set to air 21 games across all its broadcast and streaming platforms, while FOX will air 23 games across its networks. Most contests will be played Saturday or Sunday, with select games on Friday or Monday.

The USFL originally lasted just three seasons but included players like Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, Doug Williams, Sam Mills, Anthony Carter, Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie and Mike Rozier. While the new league obtained original USFL trademarks, including logos and team names, it is not associated with the previous entity.

USFL training camps are set to open March 21, with each team consisting of 38 active players and a seven-man practice squad. The 2022 regular season will run through mid-June and be followed by the playoffs.

–Field Level Media