Bets piling up on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance for NFL MVP

Trey Lance is the No. 2 quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers’ roster entering the weekend. BetMGM clearly expects his standing to change and recently trimmed his MVP odds by more than half.

Lance opened at +30000 at BetMGM and started the week at +12500. For reference, that’s the same zip code Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald resides at the moment. Donald is +12500, down from +20000.

BetMGM said one large bet landed on Donald when his odds were +20000. That $500 wager would net a winning ticket of $100,000.

Lance currently sits as one of the largest financial liabilities the book has in the NFL futures market. Two other quarterbacks — Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns — are the other large liabilities for BetMGM.

The 49ers selected Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft but head coach Kyle Shanahan has insisted Jimmy Garoppolo will start for San Francisco. Garoppolo is +10000 to win MVP at BetMGM.

Lance has even better odds to win MVP at other books. For example, he’s +7500 at FanDuel, even with Garoppolo.

Mayfield opened at +4000 and is now +3500.

As of Tuesday, bets on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to win MVP totaled 10.4 percent of all 2021 MVP bets at BetMGM. Herbert was the next-highest handle in the NFL MVP market at nine percent. Allen is even with Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +1400.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the unanimous favorite at U.S. sportsbooks. At BetMGM, he’s +600 and 8.5 percent of bets placed at BetMGM on MVP candidates are on the Kansas City star.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the second favorite at +1100.

–Field Level Media