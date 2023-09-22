fbpx
Sportsnaut
Published September 22, 2023

BetBoom Team stay alive at DreamLeague Season 21

BetBoom Team swept Entity to advance to the lower-bracket semifinals Friday at DreamLeague Season 21.

Betboom Team await the winner of Saturday’s lower-bracket quarterfinal between Tundra Esports and OG.

Earlier Friday in Round 1 of the lower bracket, Entity eliminated Gaimin Gladiators 2-1 and OG sent 9Pandas home with a 2-0 sweep.

Twelve teams from around the world began the $1 million Dota 2 tournament. The playoffs run through Sunday in a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

BetBoom Team took care of Entity with wins in 31 and 32 minutes, both on red.

Earlier, Entity rallied to knock out Gaimin Gladiators. GG opened with a win on red in 48 minutes, but Entity came back with a 38-minute win on red and a marathon 75-minute victory on green.

OG defeated 9Pandas in 47 minutes on green and 45 minutes on red.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:
–Tundra Esports vs. OG (lower-bracket quarterfinal)
–Shopify Rebellion vs. Team Spirit (upper-bracket final)
–BetBoom Team vs. Tundra-OG winner (lower-bracket semifinal)

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:
1. $300,000
2. $175,000
3. $120,000
4. $85,000
5-6. $57,500 — Entity, TBD
7-8. $47,500 — Gaimin Gladiators, 9Pandas
9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses
11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, Quest Esports

–Field Level Media

