Best Student Discounts for Streaming Services in 2023

Are you counting down the days until graduation? Not so fast. One of the best parts about being a student is being able to take advantage of student discounts, especially for streaming services. Discover some of the best student discounts for streaming services to subscribe to before the school year starts.

How we chose

It may come as a surprise, but there are not a ton of streaming services with student discounts. Luckily, there are a few. We chose our streaming services based on the content each offers as well as how good the savings really are.

Top student discounts for streaming services

Best for TV: Hulu

Benefits Drawbacks Just $1.99 per month Ad-supported Thousands of TV shows and movies No live TV option Multilingual content

About Hulu

Hulu is one of the top student discount streaming services that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides viewers with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on-demand, with a library that includes current and past seasons from major networks. One standout feature of Hulu is its student discount, which provides eligible students with a reduced subscription rate.

The Hulu college discount makes it more affordable for students to enjoy their favorite shows and movies. Hulu is available in the United States, with different content offerings in each region. With its extensive content library and student discount option, Hulu offers a versatile and accessible streaming experience for a wide range of viewers.

Why is it the best?

Hulu stands out as the best TV streaming service for students, thanks to several reasons. Right off the bat, its student discount gives students access for less than $2 per month, making it an incredibly affordable option. Secondly, Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows, including current and past seasons from major networks like AMC, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Comedy Central, FX, and the Food Network. Students can also find shows like “Love Island,” “The Kardashians,” “Family Guy,” “Modern Family,” and more. Don’t forget about their lineup of movies and their library of Hulu originals.

Best for sports: Paramount Plus

Benefits Drawbacks $4.50 per month Limited network offerings Stream NFL games Ad-supported International sports

About Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is a popular streaming service – brought to you by the people behind CBS – that offers a diverse range of entertainment content. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original programming, Paramount Plus caters to a wide range of interests and preferences. Subscribers can enjoy a variety of genres, including action, comedy, drama, and more. In addition to its extensive collection of on-demand content, Paramount Plus also provides access to live sports events, news, and exclusive programming. Paramount Plus offers several plans, including a student discount, making the subscription just $4.50 per month.

Why is it the best?

Paramount Plus offers a wide range of sports content, making it one of the best student streaming deals for sports enthusiasts and fans. With its extensive coverage, Paramount Plus provides access to live sports events, including major leagues and competitions, such as the NFL, NCAA, UEFA Champions League, and more. Subscribers can enjoy live game broadcasts, analysis, highlights, and exclusive sports-related content.

Paramount Plus also offers sports documentaries and original sports programming, providing in-depth coverage and behind-the-scenes stories. On top of it all, Paramount Plus is one of, if not the only, sports streaming service that offers a student discount, making it an obvious choice to include it in our lineup.

Best for films: MUBI

Benefits Drawbacks Available internationally Lack of variety Watch movies offline on any device Smaller library than competitors Hand-picked collection

About MUBI

MUBI is a unique streaming service that offers subscribers access to a curated film library full of cult classics and underground flicks. And with a student discount, MUBI is more accessible and affordable for students who are passionate about film. It may be especially appealing to those interested in exploring the curated selection of art-house and independent movies offered by the platform. After enjoying a free first month, students can get access to the hand-curated film library for only $7.99 per month.

Why is it the best?

MUBI takes a unique approach by offering a constantly evolving library, where a new film is added, and an older film is removed each day. This dynamic model ensures a fresh and diverse selection of films for viewers, especially students who are looking to diversify their cinephile palette. MUBI’s curation team carefully selects movies from around the world, providing a platform for lesser-known gems and celebrated works of cinema. Plus, MUBI’s platform is accessible across multiple devices, allowing students to stream films conveniently on their laptops, tablets, or smartphones. This flexibility accommodates students’ busy schedules and enables them to engage with curated films at their own pace.

Best for original content: YouTube Premium

Benefits Drawbacks Ad-free Must reverify student status annually Background play Pricier than some other student discount plans Downloadable content

About YouTube Premium

YouTube has given a platform to creators since before influencers were mainstream. You can catch up on your favorite original content with YouTube Premium, which enhances the typical YouTube experience by removing ads and adding features like background play and the ability to download content for offline viewing. YouTube Premium’s student plan costs $7.99 per month.

Why is it the best?

YouTube has always been in its own category, bringing user-generated content directly to fans from the creators they love the most since the mid-2000s. From music videos to daily vlogs, the YouTube fan base has remained steadfast, even with the rise of other platforms like TikTok. YouTube Premium is the best way to get unlimited, unrestricted access to the second-most visited website in the world, whether you’re online or offline.

Best for music: Spotify

Benefits Drawbacks Ad-free Only one user profile Personalized playlists

and recommendations Limited TV and movie variety Hulu bundle

About Spotify

Spotify’s Premium plan provides unlimited access to a vast library of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks. Premium subscribers can enjoy personalized playlists, discover new music through curated recommendations, and access exclusive content from selected artists. What’s more is that with a student discount, you can get Spotify Premium for only $5.99 per month, which also includes a Hulu membership – one of the absolute best discounts for students today.

Why is it the best?

Spotify has established itself as one of the best streaming services for music platforms due to several factors. Firstly, its extensive music library boasts millions of songs across various genres, ensuring that users can discover and enjoy a wide range of music. Spotify’s personalized recommendation algorithms are highly effective in creating customized playlists and suggesting new artists based on individual preferences. This level of personalization enhances the overall listening experience and keeps users engaged.

The availability of Spotify across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, enables seamless access and synchronization of music across devices. Lastly, Spotify’s affordability and flexible subscription options, especially for students, make it a clear standout in student discounts for streaming services. And that’s all without accounting for the free included Hulu membership.

Final thoughts

To determine which streaming service is best for you, consider factors such as content selection, pricing, user experience, availability, and any unique features offered. Assess your preferences and needs to find the service that aligns with your streaming habits and provides the best value (and discount).

Hulu offers an extensive library of TV shows, including current and past seasons from major networks. It provides an affordable streaming option with a student discount available, making it suitable for students on a budget. However, its movie selection may be limited, and availability is primarily in the United States.

Paramount Plus provides a vast range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It offers live sports and news coverage, which can be a major draw for sports enthusiasts.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free streaming, background playback, and access to YouTube Originals. It provides a wide variety of user-generated content, music, and exclusive shows. MUBI caters to film enthusiasts with its curated selection of art-house, classic, and independent films. It offers a unique daily-changing library, providing a fresh and diverse film-viewing experience.

Spotify offers a vast music library, personalized playlists, access to Hulu, and the ability to discover new music. The student discount makes it more affordable for students.

FAQ

Does Netflix have student pricing?

Netflix does not have student pricing at this time.

Is Hulu free with a Spotify student account?

With the Spotify student discount, you can get both Hulu and Spotify Premium for $5.99 per month – two services, one bill.

Do I need a student email address for a student discount?

Typically, you need a student email address for a student discount. Many streaming services require you to verify your status by checking the domain of your student email.