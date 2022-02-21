Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals free safety Ricardo Allen (37) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement from the NFL over social media.

Allen, 30, spent his first seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing up his career with one campaign in Cincinnati. His career effectively ended with playing nine snaps — all on special teams — in the Bengals’ 23-20 setback to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

“I’ve always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’, and that’s being a professional athlete,” Allen wrote Sunday night on Instagram. “But, the truth is, I’m blessed to be able to say that it’s been good. It could have been better with two Super Bowl rings, but who’s complaining? Not me.

“Dear, football career. I’m grateful for you, and I’m thankful for the opportunity you gave me to turn nothing but hard work into the foundation of a growing legacy. You’ve shown me it’s not about how you start; it’s about how you finish.”

Allen recorded 355 tackles, 11 interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery in 91 games (77 starts) with the Falcons and Bengals. He was selected by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

“I’m blessed to be able to take the cleats off on my terms with a true burning love for the game and pretty cool opportunities within reach,” Allen wrote.

