Bengals’ Joe Burrow (appendectomy) resumes tossing ball

Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two weeks removed from undergoing an appendectomy, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow resumed light throwing at practice on Monday.

Burrow flipped light tosses to teammates as the rest of the Bengals underwent drills, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer and ESPN. He made only a few throws, all without maximum effort, per ESPN.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told ESPN, “He’s feeling better, so I just asked him if he wanted to do it and he said, ‘Yeah.'”

After practice, head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Burrow could see some action during the preseason. Last year, Burrow’s entire preseason consisted of three plays and one pass.

“Do I need to see him? No,” Taylor said. “Has any decision been made on how much to play these guys (in exhibition games)? No. He threw one screen last year I think for a negative 25-yard loss that had almost four injuries. And he started the season pretty well.”

Taylor added of Burrow’s recovery, “I think what you see is what you get. He looks good to me. He’s starting to get better every single day. …

“It’s been encouraging. He’s back to himself in the meetings and looking good. I’ve never had the surgery and I don’t know what it feels like, so I’m not going to make any predictions. We’re excited about the progress he’s making. We’ve got plenty of time before the opener.”

The Bengals open at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11.

Burrow, 25, was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year last season. He returned from a major left knee injury sustained as a rookie on Nov. 22, 2020, to start 16 games in 2021 while leading the league in completion percentage (70.4 percent) and yards gained per pass attempt (8.9). He threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Burrow subsequently led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. He amassed 1,105 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in four postseason games.

–Field Level Media