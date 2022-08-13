Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert has decided to call it a career.

The Bengals placed Hubert on the reserve/retired list on Saturday.

“After many conversations with my coaches, medical staff, agents and family, I have decided to step away from the game of football and retire from the NFL,” Hubert wrote Saturday on Twitter.

“It has been a tough decision to make. The root cause of this decision is my physical health. Unfortunately I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body and performance on the field.”

Hubert, 24, was selected by Cincinnati in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

He sustained a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason of that year, however, and sat out what would have been his rookie season.

–Field Level Media