Bengals coach: receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) not headed to IR

Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not be placed on injured reserve while he deals with a hip injury, coach Zac Taylor announced Saturday.

Taylor said the Bengals’ Week 10 bye was a factor in the team’s decision to keep Chase off injured reserve. Chase would be required to miss four games should he be placed on IR.

Chase, in turn, will remain on the active roster while undergoing treatment.

Chase, 22, initially injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans. He then aggravated it on a non-contact play in the closing seconds of the first half of last Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

After limping off the field, Chase returned to play in the second half.

Chase has team-leading totals in catches (47), receiving yards (605) and receiving touchdowns (six). He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs in 17 starts.

Chase will sit out Cincinnati’s road game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The Bengals will host the Carolina Panthers the following Sunday before going on a bye.

–Field Level Media