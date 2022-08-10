Bengals activate OT La’el Collins

Credit: The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice field Wednesday.

Collins, 29, joined the Bengals after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in March.

He signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and played right tackle and guard for the Cowboys.

But he was suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in 2021 and lost his starting job at right tackle.

Collins joined the Bengals as a right tackle in March, signing a three-year deal.

–Field Level Media