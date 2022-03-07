Ben Simmons won’t play vs. Philadelphia 76ers, will be on bench at Wells Fargo Center

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons will not play in his return to the Wells Fargo Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. However, fans will be able to see the former All-Star guard throughout the night.

Simmon is currently sidelined with back soreness, suffered as he worked his way back up to game-ready conditioning. While the issue isn’t expected to sideline him indefinitely, Brooklyn already ruled him out ahead of its looming matchup with the 76ers in Philadelphia.

