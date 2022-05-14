Ben Simmons sold New Jersey mansion to Phillies’ Nick Castellanos for $4.55 million

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As NBA star Ben Simmons awaits a decision in his $20 million grievance against the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA star will be bringing in some money after selling his mansion. Ironically, the new homeowner is another professional athlete.

At a time of year when many athletes and coaches are moving into new cities, we have a rare instance of one athlete selling his home to another. With Simmons relocating out of New Jersey and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos needing a place to live, the two stars reportedly agreed to a sizable deal.

Ben Simmons contract: $35.448 million salary (2022-’23), $37.893 million salary (2023-’23), $40.338 million salary (2024-’25)

According to Dirt.com, Simmons sold his six-bedroom mansion to Castelannos for $4.5 million. The Phillies outfielder got a bit of a discount from the original asking price, which was listed at $5 million when Simmons first put the home on the market.

It should prove to be a quality purchase for Castellanos. The mansion is on a 1.78-acre lot and comes with 6.5 bathrooms, a gaming area, a modern movie theatre, a full-service bar and an upgraded kitchen. Interestingly, Simmons’ former house also included a candy room and a smoking lounge. Most importantly, it will only be a 40-minute drive to downtown Philadelphia.

Simmons will still walk away from the sale quite happy. He reportedly purchased the mansion for 2.375 million in 2019 and he paid for the custom upgrades since moving in. The additions paid off, receiving nearly double what he paid for it just a few years ago.

Nick Castellanos contract: $20 million per year (2022-’26)

It’s a unique instance of one of the highest paid MLB players buying a house from one of the highest paid NBA players. While the example is slightly different, Tom Brady rented Derek Jeter’s Florida mansion in 2020 before the New York Yankees legend sold it a year later.