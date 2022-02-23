Former teammate believes Ben Simmons will avoid Philadelphia return on Mar. 10

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans have Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia on Mar. 10 circled on their calendars. However, his former 76ers teammate Danny Green believes Simmons isn’t ready for that level of pressure just yet.

The season-long saga of the three-time all-star wanting out of Philly came to a definitive conclusion at the NBA trade deadline. When the disgruntled guard was moved to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for another unhappy superstar in James Harden.

Simmons’ issues with his previous team centered on what he felt was a lack of support following his disappointing performance in last year’s playoffs. The whole situation also pushed the topic of mental health to the front of NBA conversations. As fans and media debated how the franchise handled the mental state of one of their star players over the last year.

Danny Green believes Ben Simmons won’t play in Philly return on Mar. 10

When the trade between the 76ers and Nets was finalized last week, fans were excited by the prospect of Simmons returning to a hostile Philadelphia environment to play his old team as part of a game between division rivals. However, his former teammate Green does not think Simmons will be in action on Mar. 10.

Ben Simmons (2020-2021) stats: 14.3 PPG, 7.2 REB, 6.9 AST

From his standpoint, he views the game as filled with too much pressure for the 25-year-old after getting back on the court following months away.

“First, I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game,” Green explained on the Inside the Green Room podcast. “I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised. But say that does happen, I see it as being a very hectic, playoff-like atmosphere and environment to where it may be very rough for him. “I don’t have any ill will toward the guy, I don’t hate him I don’t dislike him, it’s just for me, it’s whatever,” he continued. “I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I’ll say what’s up, that’s the type of deal I’m on. I’m not the type of guy to not say what’s up to people that say what’s up to me.”

Simmons’ season debut with the Nets is still expected to be “weeks” away.

