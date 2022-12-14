Ben Roethlisberger has ‘thought about’ joining San Francisco 49ers

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Once NFL players retire, it’s always difficult to find a ‘new life’ after football. They’re so used to training, practicing, and preparing for the grueling battles that take place on the gridiron on a weekly basis.

Credit to Ben Roethlisberger, who seemingly is having no trouble with his post-retirement life, where he’s apparently giving comedy a try. Which is great. We all need a good laugh.

Unfortunately, we may have told a bit of a fib a moment ago. We believe Big Ben isn’t actually in the joke-telling business, but his recent comments almost come off as downright comedic, to some. We’re imagining the San Francisco 49ers are among that group.

Let’s dive into the opening comedy sketch, shall we?

Ben Roethlisberger believes he could be difference-maker for San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

As soon as Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out for likely the remainder of the season, many assumed the 49ers would be willing to add just about any experienced quarterback without a dead arm to the roster. But that hasn’t been the case at all.

Instead, coach Kyle Shanahan has stayed the course, sticking with third-string QB Brock Purdy, who was incredibly the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft back in April. There’s no way anyone envisioned ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ would even take the field this season, if ever if we’re being completely honest. The odds were stacked against him. Heavily.

While they also brought back old pal Josh Johnson to provide more depth, he too is not expected to see the field.

It seems we can count now-retired former Super Bowl-winning QB Ben Roethlisberger among the group of skeptics.

Making his regularly-scheduled appearance on his weekly “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast, Big Ben surprisingly spoke about a potential comeback.

“I thought about it. That team is one of the better teams in football and that defense is really stinking good and they did it with Purdy.” Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on an unlikely return to the NFL

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger is 40 years old, not quite as old as Tom Brady, who’s 45, but let’s be fair. Big Ben hasn’t exactly taken care of his body in the same manner as TB12.

The best part about this to me was how the QB mentioned “they did it with Purdy.” What does that mean? Is it a slap in the face to the rookie who’s surpassed all expectations thus far?

Does Roethlisberger really think he could just pick up an offense in a matter of weeks, step into a new locker room, immediately become a leader and perform better than Purdy? Hey, if Baker Mayfield can do it, it must be easy, right? Not so fast.

We’re always all for a player giving it one more shot. You can only compete at such a high level once in your lifetime. Why not leave it all out on the field? Roethlisberger should already be able to look back on an incredible career and feel proud of what he accomplished in Pittsburgh, but expecting him to pick up, and be better than where he left off just seems asinine.

Still, we’re rooting for any player making a comeback. Eric Weddle did it on the fly, albeit with his old teammates, but Roethlisberger developing timing with a new cast of misfits? Good luck man.

