Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 list, out for Sunday’s game

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after landing on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday night.

Steelers’ director of communications Burt Lauten announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger landed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list and was immediately ruled out for Week 10.

STATUS UPDATE: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 14, 2021

As noted by ESPN’s Field Yates, Roethlisberger recently told “The Dan Patrick Show” that he is vaccinated. As a result, he will have an opportunity to return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ben Roethlisberger stats (2021): 1,986 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 42.2 QBR

With Roethlisberger sidelined, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will draw the start against the Lions. The 26-year-old is experienced, playing in 15 games since being drafted with a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Across his career, Rudolph has 2,089 passing yards, a 15-10 TD-INT ratio and an 82.7 passer rating.

Roethlisberger will need to test negative for the coronavirus 48 hours apart before he has a chance to return to the field.