Ben Gamel’s 3 RBIs help Pirates get past D-backs

Ben Gamel drove in three runs and Kevin Newman had three hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates notched a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Rodolfo Castro added two hits and Tucupita Marcano and Greg Allen each drove in a run as the Pirates defeated Arizona after losing the first two contests of the four-game set.

Alek Thomas had two hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, who had won 21 of their previous 27 contests against Pittsburgh.

Mitch Keller (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings for the Pirates. He struck out three and walked one.

Colin Holderman hit a batter but retired the other five batters he faced and Wil Crowe pitched a perfect eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.

Arizona’s Daulton Varsho and Emmanuel Rivera began the inning with singles and Crowe walked Seth Beer to load the bases.

Carson Kelly then hit a liner that Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes fielded on the short hop and turned into a rare double play. Pinch-runner Sergio Alcantara was forced out at second and with the force off, Rivera was caught between second and third and was forced back to second on the rundown and tagged out.

Eric Stout then entered and retired pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow on a fly to right for his first career save.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner (6-11) allowed five runs and eight hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Gamel’s two-run double to deep right center gave Pittsburgh the early lead in the third.

Bumgarner recorded the first two outs in the fourth before plunking Marcano with a pitch and allowing a single to Jason Delay that sent Marcano to third. Then on a pickoff play to first, Marcano sprinted home to make it 3-0 and Delay was tagged out in a rundown.

The Diamondbacks scored twice in the fourth on Ketel Marte’s RBI single to right and Christian Walker’s sacrifice fly.

Bumgarner again got the first two outs in the sixth before faltering. Castro tripled to deep right, Allen followed with a deep run-scoring double to right center and Marcano lined a single to right to give Pittsburgh a 5-2 advantage.

The Diamondbacks tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth as Thomas reached on an infield single, moved to third on Walker’s one-out single to right and scored on Varsho’s sacrifice fly to center.

Gamel’s fielder’s choice in the ninth gave Pittsburgh a 6-3 lead.

