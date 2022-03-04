Ben Chiarot tallies in OT as Canadiens upset Flames

Mar 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) passes the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Chiarot scored his second goal of the game at 1:03 of overtime and the visiting Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday.

Mike Hoffman tallied a goal and three assists, Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Hammond made 30 saves for Montreal, which has won six of seven.

Andrew Mangiapane recorded a goal and two assists; Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored; and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Flames, who had won 12 of 13.

Hoffman scored with 2:45 left to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead, but Lindholm tied it 4-4 with 28 seconds left and Markstrom pulled for the extra skater.

Coleman gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period.

Mikael Backlund left the puck for Mangiapane in the corner of the Montreal zone. He took possession and skated into the left circle before passing to Coleman for the redirection from in close.

Jeff Petry tied it 1-1 with 26 seconds left in the opening period. Markstrom made a save on Artturi Lehkonen, but Suzuki came in behind and made a quick backhand pass off the rebound to Petry.

The Flames moved back ahead 2-1 at 12:08 of the second period. Gaudreau cut through the right circle and flipped the puck over the left shoulder of Hammond from in close.

Mangiapane had scored short-handed to give Calgary a 3-1 at 15:40 of the second.

Markstrom received an assist on the goal and so did Tyler Toffoli, who was playing his first game against the Canadiens since they traded him on Feb. 14 for forward Tyler Pitlick, a prospect and two future draft picks.

Suzuki scored on the third power play of the second period for Montreal to make it 3-2 at 17:44 of the second.

The Canadiens rallied to tie the score 3-3 on a goal by Chiarot, on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle, at 4:38 of the third period.

