Published June 7, 2022

Belmont favorite We the People draws No. 1 position

Rich Strike, left, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby.Syndication The Courier Journal
Credit: Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Betting favorite We the People drew the No. 1 position for the Belmont Stakes while Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike drew the No. 4 post during Tuesday’s draw.

We the People goes off as the 2-1 favorite for Saturday’s race in Elmont, N.Y.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 longshot winner last month in Louisville, Ky., has 7-2 odds after landing the fourth starting spot in the eight-horse field.

Mo Donegal, who finished fifth in the Derby, goes off from the No. 6 post at 5-2.

Preakness winner Early Voting is not competing in the Belmont. Rich Strike did not enter the Preakness.

The final leg of horse racing’s triple crown, the $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont will be contested at 1 1/2 miles.

Belmont Stakes starting positions, with odds as of Tuesday:
1. We the People, 2-1
2. Skippylongstocking, 20-1
3. Nest, 8-1
4. Rich Strike, 7-2
5. Creative Minister, 6-1
6. Mo Donegal, 5-2
7. Golden Glider, 20-1
8. Barber Road, 10-1

–Field Level Media

