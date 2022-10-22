fbpx
Behren Morton leads Texas Tech to decisive win over West Virginia

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Mason Tharp (80) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive safety Marcis Floyd (24), defensive corner back Rashad Ajayi (4) and defensive linebacker Jasir Cox (7) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Behren Morton threw for two touchdowns and Tahj Brooks ran for two to lead host Texas Tech to a 48-10 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 game on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Morton went 28-for-45 passing for 325 yards and no interceptions, while Brooks rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries for the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) against the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3).

Xavier White had eight catches for 139 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, while Nehemiah Martinez had six receptions for 52 yards for Texas Tech, which outgained the Mountaineers 591-282.

For West Virginia, JT Daniels went 23-for-36 passing for 194 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Bryce Ford-Wheaton had five catches for 53 yards and a score, while Sam James had six receptions for 44 yards. CJ Donaldson and Tony Mathis Jr. each rushed for 33 yards on 12 and seven carries, respectively.

Leading 17-3 at halftime, the Red Raiders put the game away with Morton’s 55-yard touchdown pass to White less than two minutes into the second half. Morton’s scoring strike came two plays after Malik Dunlap intercepted Daniels on Texas Tech’s 42-yard line on the Mountaineers’ opening drive of the third quarter.

Morton threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji for a 31-3 lead to cap a 12-play, 91-yard drive with 6:56 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia pulled to within 31-10 on Daniels’ 28-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Ford-Wheaton before SaRodorick Thompson responded for West Virginia with a 13-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 38-10 lead.

Trey Wolff’s 26-yard field goal with 11:58 made it 41-10 and backup quarterback Donovan Smith’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Boyd with 2:33 left provided the final margin.

After Brooks gave Texas Tech a 7-0 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on its first possession, he doubled the lead with a 1-yard scoring run to cap its next drive with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

West Virginia pulled to within 14-3 on Casey Legg’s 38-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Wolff capped the first-half scoring when his 46-yard field goal pushed the Red Raiders’ advantage to 17-3 with 12:25 left in the second quarter.

–Field Level Media

