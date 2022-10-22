Behren Morton leads Texas Tech to decisive win over West Virginia

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Behren Morton threw for two touchdowns and Tahj Brooks ran for two to lead host Texas Tech to a 48-10 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 game on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Morton went 28-for-45 passing for 325 yards and no interceptions, while Brooks rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries for the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) against the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3).

Xavier White had eight catches for 139 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, while Nehemiah Martinez had six receptions for 52 yards for Texas Tech, which outgained the Mountaineers 591-282.

For West Virginia, JT Daniels went 23-for-36 passing for 194 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Bryce Ford-Wheaton had five catches for 53 yards and a score, while Sam James had six receptions for 44 yards. CJ Donaldson and Tony Mathis Jr. each rushed for 33 yards on 12 and seven carries, respectively.

Leading 17-3 at halftime, the Red Raiders put the game away with Morton’s 55-yard touchdown pass to White less than two minutes into the second half. Morton’s scoring strike came two plays after Malik Dunlap intercepted Daniels on Texas Tech’s 42-yard line on the Mountaineers’ opening drive of the third quarter.

Morton threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji for a 31-3 lead to cap a 12-play, 91-yard drive with 6:56 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia pulled to within 31-10 on Daniels’ 28-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Ford-Wheaton before SaRodorick Thompson responded for West Virginia with a 13-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 38-10 lead.

Trey Wolff’s 26-yard field goal with 11:58 made it 41-10 and backup quarterback Donovan Smith’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Boyd with 2:33 left provided the final margin.

After Brooks gave Texas Tech a 7-0 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on its first possession, he doubled the lead with a 1-yard scoring run to cap its next drive with 8:35 left in the first quarter.

West Virginia pulled to within 14-3 on Casey Legg’s 38-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Wolff capped the first-half scoring when his 46-yard field goal pushed the Red Raiders’ advantage to 17-3 with 12:25 left in the second quarter.

