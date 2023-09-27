Bears sign CB Joejuan Williams

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears signed cornerback Joejuan Williams off Minnesota’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Williams, 25, was a second-round pick by New England in 2019 and played in 36 games (one start) for the Patriots from 2019-21. He recorded 44 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Williams missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury and signed as a free agent with the Vikings in April.

Members of the winless Bears’ banged-up secondary include cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (injured reserve, hand), Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and Tyrique Stevenson (concussion).

–Field Level Media