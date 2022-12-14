Bears QB Justin Fields (illness) to sit out practice

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to illness, coach Matt Eberflus announced.

Eberflus noted Fields is considered day-to-day in regard to his status for Sunday’s game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles (12-1).

Trevor Siemian started in place of Fields earlier this season with the latter sitting out due to a left shoulder injury. Siemian, however, is on injured reserve, leaving Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle as potential options should Fields be unable to play for the Bears (3-10) on Sunday.

Fields, 23, has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,896 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games this season. He also leads the team in rushing yards (905) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

–Field Level Media