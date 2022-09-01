Bears place WR N’Keal Harry (ankle) on injured reserve

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Chicago Bears placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve as he recovers from surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain.

Harry, 24, was injured Aug. 6 during a training camp practice. With his placement on IR, he will be eligible to return in Week 5 when the Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2019 first-round pick was traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots in July in return for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Harry hauled in just 57 catches for 598 yards and four TDs in three seasons with New England.

Also Thursday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and linebacker Joe Thomas to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media