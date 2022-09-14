Chicago Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list, out 4 weeks

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury and illness list Wednesday.

The 2021 first-round pick will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. NFL Network reported he has mononucleosis.

“We feel great about where he is and him coming back,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Wednesday.

Leatherwood, 23, was inactive for last Sunday’s season-opening win against the San Francisco 49ers.

He started all 17 games as a rookie last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, who waived him on Aug. 30. The Bears claimed him the following day.

Chicago re-signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield in a corresponding move. The Bears released him on Aug. 30 to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Schofield, 31, has played in 102 games (81 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-16), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-19, 2021) and Carolina Panthers (2020). He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 winning season as a rookie.

–Field Level Media