Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) questionable vs. Texans

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texas.

Smith missed practice all week and coach Matt Eberflus is hopeful the fifth-year-pro will play against the Texans.

Smith, 25, has 20 tackles in two games this season. He topped 100 in each of his first four NFL campaigns, including a career-best 163 last season.

Solid cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) also is questionable, while receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful.

Chicago has ruled out linebacker Matthew Adams (hamstring), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles).

