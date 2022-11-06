Bears’ Justin Fields breaks NFL QB rushing record

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago’s Justin Fields broke the NFL single-game rushing record for a quarterback during the Bears’ 35-32 loss at Miami on Sunday.

Fields ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown, to eclipse the regular-season record of 173 yards established by the Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Vick on Dec. 1, 2002 at Minnesota.

Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bears (3-6) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Fields, 23, has rushed for 602 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 1,322 yards and 10 scores through nine starts in his second season. The Bears drafted him No. 11 overall in 2021.

–Field Level Media