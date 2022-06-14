Bears G Dakota Dozier sustains leg injury in minicamp

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears guard Dakota Dozier left Tuesday’s minicamp practice with a leg injury and was reportedly carted off the field.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he didn’t see the injury, which happened late in the practice. Eberflus didn’t have an update on the severity.

Dozier was signed as a free agent in March. He is slated to battle for the starting right guard position.

The 31-year-old has played with the New York Jets (2014-18) and Minnesota Vikings (2019-21). He started all 16 games with the Vikings in 2020.

Dozier has made 27 career starts in 76 games played. He was a fourth-round pick out of Furman by the Jets in the 2014 draft.

Meanwhile, defensive end Robert Quinn was a no-show to the mandatory mini-camp. He’s hoping for a richer contract after setting the franchise single-season record of 18.5 sacks last season, breaking the mark of legendary Richard Dent (17.5 in 1984).

“We hoped he would be here,” Eberflus said. “He’s not. (General manager) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are gonna work through that.”

Quinn, 32, has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $70 million contract.

–Field Level Media