Bears DC Alan Williams resigns

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday, citing health and family as reasons for stepping down.

Williams, 53, missed last week’s game at Tampa Bay for what the team said was personal reasons. He left the team last week.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family,” Williams said in a statement issued to media Wednesday afternoon. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.

“The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again”

Williams was in his second season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator.

Earlier Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said there was no update on the status of Williams or when he might return to the team. Eberflus filled in as defensive playcaller against the Bucs.

Williams began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Buccaneers in 2001. He has also worked for the Indianapolis Colts (2002-11, 2018-21), Minnesota Vikings (2012-13) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Colts from 2018-21 before becoming the head coach of the Bears.

