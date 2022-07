Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears starting center Lucas Patrick left practice Thursday with an apparent injury.

Patrick, who turns 29 on Saturday, walked off the field with trainers before taking a cart to the locker room.

He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bears in March that includes $4 million guaranteed in 2022.

Patrick played his first five NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, starting 34 of 73 games from 2017-21.

