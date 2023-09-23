Bearcats suspend LB Deshawn Pace for rules violation

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace will miss the Bearcats’ Big 12 debut Saturday against No. 16 Oklahoma due to a violation of team rules.

Head coach Scott Satterfield made the announcement about one hour before the noon ET kickoff at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

Pace started the first three games of the season and recorded 14 tackles, a half sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior from Cincinnati finished fifth on the Bearcats with 62 tackles in 2022 was third on the team with 95 stops in 2021. Pace has 16 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two sacks in his career.

–Field Level Media