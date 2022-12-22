Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson’s knee to heal.

Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn’t ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week.

The Ravens haven’t had a TD pass this month, the last score by air coming from Jackson on Nov. 27 at Jacksonville.

Baltimore is 27th in the NFL in passing and lost at Cleveland last week 13-3 in a game that ended in frigid conditions with driving snow.

Huntley said he’ll stick with his approach of keeping 20 heat packets in the handwarmer pouch around his waist on Saturday when the Ravens (9-5) host the Atlanta Falcons (5-9).

“They keep my fingers warm — I wish I had some on my toes,” Huntley said on Thursday.

Huntley, who threw in Thursday’s practice, said he has mild soreness in his shoulder, but nothing more significant than a similar issue in OTAs.

Since Huntley entered the starting lineup, the Ravens have leaned heavily on the running game. J.K. Dobbins has 28 carries for 245 yards in those two games.

“We just have to find ways to score touchdowns,” Huntley said.

