Bases-loaded walks send Giants past Rockies

Wilmer Flores recorded his 500th career RBI on a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk in the Giants’ three-run eighth inning as San Francisco overtook the visiting Colorado Rockies en route to a 9-8 victory on Friday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with another run-producing walk in the key inning during the opener of a three-game series.

Scoring all nine of their runs after the fifth inning, the Giants (71-70) remained 2 1/2 games out of the final National League wild card playoff spot by snapping a six-game losing streak.

After a three-run homer by the Rockies’ Elias Diaz broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh, the Giants got two back in the bottom of the inning on Blake Sabol’s 12th homer of the season before pushing across the difference-making runs in the eighth.

Mike Yastrzemski tied the game with a one-out RBI single off the Rockies’ third pitcher, Jake Bird (2-3). Evan Justice then hit Sabol with a pitch to load the bases with one out. After Luis Matos fanned, Flores and Wade walked to force in eighth and ninth runs.

John Brebbia (3-0), who worked a scoreless eighth, was credited with the win. Camilo Doval earned his 36th save despite allowing an RBI double to Nolan Jones with two outs in the ninth.

Seeking just a second win in seven tries against the Giants this season, the Rockies never trailed until the eighth, using a pair of three-run innings to take as much as a four-run lead.

Hunter Goodman’s two-run triple highlighted Colorado’s three-run second. A solo home run by Jones, his 15th of the season, made it 4-0 before Diaz belted his 14th homer in the seventh.

Giants starter Kyle Harrison worked five-plus innings, charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits. He walked two and struck out five.

San Francisco drew even for the first time thanks to back-to-back-to-back home runs from Flores (his 22nd), Mitch Haniger (fifth) and J.D. Davis (17th) in the last of the sixth.

All came off Rockies starter Ty Blach, who went five-plus innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. The former Giant walked one and struck out six.

