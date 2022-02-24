Desmond Bane says it would be ‘dumb’ not to consider Memphis Grizzlies as a title contender

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane says it would be downright foolish not to consider him and his teammates as a legitimate threat to get to the NBA finals this season.

The Grizzlies (41-19) have been an absolute revelation in the 2021-2022 NBA season. Led by budding superstar and MVP candidate Ja Morant, they have stormed through the Western Conference during the first half and currently sit with the third-best record in the Western Conference, and the league.

With a starting nucleus of 20-somethings that only seem to be getting better, the future is bright in Memphis. However, starting shooting guard Desmond Bane doesn’t think NBA fans need to look to the future for big things from him and his teammates. He believes his squad has what it takes to contend for an NBA title now.

Desmond Bane: ‘Dumb not to put Memphis Grizzlies in [title contender] conversation’

"It's dumb not to put us in that conversation as a team that can come out of the Western Conference."

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 23-year-old was asked about not being in the conversation with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns — the two teams ahead of them in the standings — when it comes to who will reach the finals from the west. Bane believes the team has done enough this season, and against those aforementioned teams, to show that they are serious finals contenders.

“We beat both of those teams on their home floor this year. That’s something that’s not easy to do,” Bane said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great first half of the season as well, and they’ve got their own stars and team chemistry. But I think it’s dumb not to put us in that conversation as a team that can come out of the Western Conference, given what we’ve done.”

The Grizzlies currently lead the league in points per game, rebounds, and blocks. Morant has taken another major leap forward in his third year. Posting 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. His points and rebound numbers are career highs.

The Grizzlies return to the floor following the NBA all-star break to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the NBA Games Today schedule.