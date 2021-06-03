Baltimore Ravens to sign wide receiver Devin Gray

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Detailed view of the Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are adding wide receiver Devin Gray to their roster, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network, signing the 25-year-old to a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Gray, who went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018, has spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

He was a member of team’s practice squad for most of the time, although he was elevated to the active roster once last season — for the Falcons’ Week 17 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gray, 6 feet and 192 pounds, did not play in that game and has not received any regular-season snaps in his career.

–Field Level Media