Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson snaps at fan on social media after Week 12 loss

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens looked like one of the best teams in the entire league. Jackson — who will absolutely test the market as a free agent — has led the charge with continually amazing work, but somehow the team is sitting at a record of 7-4 after Sunday.

While that might seem like a monumental triumph for several downtrodden franchises, this is a record that most certainly does not suit this group considering the talent involved. It’s a profound disappointment. But this is where we are.

Week 12 saw where the Ravens fumbled the win directly into the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, of all teams, via a late-game-winning drive. Now, the Ravens and their wildly talented quarterback have found themselves with a record that is very much non-indicative of its true self.

Also read: NFL scores – Get the results from Week 12 in the NFL

That frustration came out for the superstar QB after the game on social media.

Lamar Jackson snaps at trash talking fan on Twitter

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ frustrating late-game defeat, a fan on Twitter took a hard jab at the QB for his desire for a massive contract in his future. Claiming the Ravens should let Jackson “walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.”

Most athletes ignore such trash talk from irrelevant voices. However, Jackson couldn’t help it and responded Sunday by telling the fan to “STFU,” claiming they never even played football and made some other lude comments. As the formula goes, the Tweet shall soon be deleted once the pouting has ended

If we’re being realistic, Lamar Jackson has done anything and everything to deserve a contract. The fifth-year player out of Louisville will hit the age of 26 this coming January, which sure feels like right now is the time to time to lock up “The Guy.”