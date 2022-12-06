Lamar Jackson injury diagnosed as a PCL sprain; could miss up to 3 weeks

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss the next few games with a reported PCL sprain.

Early in the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Lamar Jackson was sacked and driven down into the ground by linebacker Jonathan Cooper. During the play, his left knee hit the turf pretty hard, and unsurprisingly it wasn’t long before he went to the locker room to have the joint evaluated.

The two-time Pro Bowler did not return to the team’s 10-9 win over Denver and a new report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed why. According to Schefter, the 25-year-old starting QB has a PCL sprain that has already taken him out of next week’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL insider speculates that the injury could knock the impending free agent out of the Baltimore Raven’s next three games. Considering how much Lamar Jackson relies on his legs and his massive impact on the offense, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens approach the situation as they are in the thick of the fight for the AFC Central title with the Cincinnati Bengals.

What Lamar Jackson’s absence means for Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

With the Lamar Jackson injury sidelining the signal caller for the majority of the team’s Week 13 game against the Broncos, backup Tyler Huntley got the majority of the snaps and was unspectacular but solid in relief. He hit on 27 of his 32 passes, but only for 187 yards through the air and a touchdown.

However, like the man in front of him on the depth chart, the undrafted talent out of Utah made some plays with his legs as he ran for 41 yards and another TD on 10 carries. While Huntley did an admirable job on Sunday, they still only managed 10 points against one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022.

Over the next three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have back-to-back divisional matchups against a Steelers team that has played well in recent weeks, the Cleveland Browns with star QB Deshaun Watson back in the lineup, and the Atlanta Falcons who have exceeded expectations this season.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, there are few players on offense outside Mark Andrews that have had the type of season where there is a level of confidence that others can help make things easier for Huntley in whatever games he starts. This is a major part of the season for Baltimore and they could have a journeyman QB under center for as many as three games in a make-or-break month.

Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 2,242 passing yards, 17 TD, 7 INT, 764 rushing yards, 3 TD

The Ravens could quickly be in peril of missing the playoffs if Jackson does miss the maximum time.