Baltimore Orioles ‘realize’ they need to replace Craig Kimbrel, eyeing 3 trade targets at closer

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball this season, leading the AL East and sitting near the top of the MLB standings. However, with the MLB trade deadline just a few months away, the Orioles are already reportedly eyeing some potential targets.

Entering MLB games today, the Orioles lineup ranks eighth in batting average (.249), sixth in runs scored (196) and second in slugging percentage (.445). Furthermore, per FanGraphs, the Orioles rotation has the sixth-best ERA (3.28) and fourth-best WHIP (1.10) in the majors.

Armed with a well-stocked farm system featuring multiple Orioles top prospects who scouts believe could start for a majority of MLB teams and plenty of depth for their starting rotation, Baltimore seems to have one clear need to target at the MLB trade deadline.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Orioles “privately realize” that they need to find a closer for the pennant race who can offer better consistency in October. While Craig Kimbrel currently holds the position, he is not trusted as an arm Baltimore can turn to in critical situations during the postseason.

While Kimbrel has converted 8 saves this season and holds a 34.6 percent strikeout rate, he has also surrendered a 13.6 percent walk rate with a 1.30 WHIP in 15.1 innings pitched. The veteran has also been less effective as of late, allowing 6 earned runs and 13 base runners in his last 4.1 innings. As a result, Nightengale says there are three closers Baltimore is eyeing ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Evaluating Baltimore Orioles trade targets at closer

Nightengale reports that the Orioles front office has its eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly. In addition, Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller has been tied to Baltimore in previous MLB rumors.

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

Helsley, age 29, is potentially the best closer likely to be moved this summer. He’s under team control through the 2025 season, which should make him more affordable to acquire than Miller. Helsley has also been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last two seasons.

Over the last two seasons, 54.2 innings pitched, Helsley is responsible for a 2.14 ERA with a 2.20 FIP. The Cardinals’ closer has struck out 33 percent of batters faced, with just an 8.8 percent walk rate and one of the lowest batting averages allowed (.185) in the majors among relievers. While it would cost the Orioles at least one of their top 1o prospects to acquire him, Helsley’s 1.5 years of contract control and stuff are a good fit.

Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays were expected to be one of the top contenders in the AL this season, but they’ve been one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this spring. If Toronto decides to operate as sellers, Jordan Romano will reportedly be one of the players Baltimore targets. Romano, age 31, is under contract control via arbitration through 2025. The 6-foot-5 righty hasn’t been as effective as Helsley this season – 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and .278 batting average allowed – but Romando posted a 2.29 ERA in 200.2 innings from 2020-’23.

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros moved Ryan Pressly, a two-time All-Star selection, out of the closer’s role following the signing of Josh Hader. An All-MLB Second Team selection in 2022, Pressly has struggled this season in Houston (5.65 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and .307 BAA). However, the 35-year-old does carry a 32.4 percent strikeout rate with an 8.8 percent walk rate, with a .447 batting average on balls in play that should dip and thus lower his ERA. Pressly carries a $14 million salary this season, with a $14 million vesting option for 2025 if he reaches 50 appearances this year.